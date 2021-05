ADVERTISEMENT

Mary J. Rowles, age 72 of Brockport, PA, died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Penn Highlands, DuBois Hospital. Born on October 29, 1948, in Clearfield, PA, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Pearl (Heberline) Kitko. On August 19, 1967, she married her husband of 53 years, Raymond B. Rowles. He survives. Mary was a homemaker. She enjoyed […]

