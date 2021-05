ADVERTISEMENT

June Carol Fetterman, 81, of Rossiter, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital. She was born April 30, 1940, to Jay and Edna (Fetterman) Fisher in Wilgus, Indiana County, PA. June married Roy “Buck” Fetterman March 12, 1964. They enjoyed over 56 years of marriage together. June was the Banks Township tax collector for 47 […]

