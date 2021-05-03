ADVERTISEMENT

For members of the health care industry, self-care is essential. Learn how health care workers can practice self-care effectively in this article.

In a fast-paced and patient-oriented industry like health care, workers often push themselves to work harder, longer, and more selflessly on a daily basis. While this may not seem all bad, it does mean that medical workers must sacrifice other parts of their lives—and, typically, elements of self-care are the first to go. Medical workers need to remember that good self-care is not selfish; rather, it’s healthy and necessary. Here’s how health care workers can practice self-care effectively.

Take Care of Yourself Physically

Both at work and outside of work, health care workers should prioritize taking care of themselves physically. At work, try not to physically strain or otherwise injure yourself. It’s all too easy for health care workers, such as sonographers, to injure themselves while performing repetitive tasks. Sonographers—as well as other health care staff with similar duties—can reduce work-related injuries by performing tasks with proper posture, using ergonomic medical equipment for repetitive tasks, and getting off their feet occasionally. Outside of work, remember to eat healthily, exercise often, and get enough rest and relaxation.

Find Ways To Stay Positive

Health care workers see a range of situations, some uplifting and some disheartening. As such, a career in the health care industry can be incredibly rewarding but can also take quite a toll on one’s mental health. When you work in this type of environment, make sure you find ways to stay positive and not let negative thoughts and events decrease the quality of your work or follow you home. If you become overwhelmed while at work, pause for a moment and take a few deep breaths. It may also help to find support in a group of coworkers during stressful times. When you’re not at work, take your mind off of your job by doing the things you love and spending time with family and friends.

Get Enough Sleep and Relaxation

Longer shifts and irregular hours mean that health care workers often neglect to get enough good sleep. While this is occasionally unavoidable, don’t make this a habit, as getting too little sleep will worsen your mood and leave you exhausted and prone to mistakes at work the next day. Not getting enough sleep could even leave you susceptible to getting sick, which is the last thing you want when you work in the health care industry. Aim to get seven to nine hours of sleep every day. In addition to sleep, spend some time outside of work doing relaxing activities—this could be walking around your neighborhood, hanging out with a friend, watching a movie, or doing whatever else you find relaxing.

If you’re a health care worker, start prioritizing self-care with these wayshealth care workers can practice self-care. In addition to staying healthy and feeling better, you’ll perform your job even better in the health care industry.