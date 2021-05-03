ADVERTISEMENT

DANVILLE, Pa. – Pediatric nursing staff at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital got a thoughtful treat courtesy of GIANT in acknowledgement of National Nurses Week.

In the past, GIANT has made grab-and-go meal donations to the nursing staff at the hospital in celebration of the appreciation week.

This year, due to the pandemic, GIANT organized donations from vendors of individually-wrapped snacks and single-use items, including drink mixes, chips, popcorn, candy, cookies, cereal bars, beverages and health and beauty items.

“This donation is really a small token of our appreciation for the nursing staff,” said Jessica Groves, GIANT social impact manager. “We can only imagine how the last year has impacted the staff and want them to know that we value them in our communities. We are their cheerleaders for the amazing care they have never wavered from giving to patients and families.”

The donated items will be distributed to the nursing staff during National Nurses Week, May 6 –12, and are very much appreciated by the staff.

“GIANT and Martin’s continues to be a strong partner for Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital,” said Glenn Bernius, system director for the Women & Children’s Institute at Geisinger Health Foundation.

“This donation shows their continued commitment to the care of our pediatric patients and the caregivers who provide that care, day in and day out.”