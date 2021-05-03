Lawrence Twp.

Police responded to a report of harassment in Hyde. It was reported that a male had been following an adult and juvenile female through Uni-Mark and taking pictures of the juvenile. The male was confronted and the parties separated. The male then went to the home of the complainant where he was told to leave. The offender has been identified and the investigation continues.

Police received a black plastic tool box containing various tools that were found at the Hyde light. Anyone with information is asked to contact LTPD.

Police received a call about a suspicious person in the restroom of Snappy’s for over four hours. Police located a female who was suspected to be under the influence. She was found in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine, prescription drugs and paraphernalia. Charges are to be filed.

PSP Clearfield

State police responded to an accident on Lee Run Rd. in Greenwood Twp. The operator lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a left-hand turn and struck a tree. A passenger in the vehicle received minor injuries and was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by another motorist. The operator of the vehicle fled the scene.

State police are investigating an attempted break in to a residence on Old Camp Rd. in Bradford Twp. The actor(s) failed to gain entry and nothing was taken.

State police investigated an incident of harassment on Old Sawmill Rd. in Graham Twp. A 26 year old male arrived at the victim’s residence and engaged in a physical altercation with another male and then left the scene. Charges have been filed.

State police are investigating the theft of a 2009 orange and black KTM XC-W 300 trail bike from the victim’s residence on Deer Creek Rd. in Morris Twp. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.

State police were dispatched to a Cooper Twp. residence for a report of a sexual assault. The investigation continues.

State police are investigating an incident of disorderly conduct in Curwensville Borough. A 24 year old Philipsburg female engaged in erratic behavior while under the influence of drugs by crawling on her hands and knees around a parking lot on State St. and scattering rubbish. Charges are pending.

State police investigated an incident of Criminal Trespass on Locust St. in Curwensville Borough. A 39 year old Curwensville female entered an apartment complex while under the influence of drugs and yelling that she had spiders in her hair. Charges are pending.