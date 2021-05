ADVERTISEMENT

E. Irene White, 87, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. She was born in Marion Center on January 13, 1934, a daughter of the late Jason E. Blose and Elizabeth (Blystone) Blose. On September 12, 1953, she married the love of her life, J. Fred White. They were a great example of what […]

