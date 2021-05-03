ADVERTISEMENT

COALPORT – Due to the lack of workers in the Coalport Borough precinct, the Clearfield County Board of Elections will be moving the precinct in with the Beccaria Township/First Precinct.

The Beccaria Township/First Precinct is located at the St. Basil’s Hall, 171 Locust St., Coalport. Currently, this polling place relocation is only in effect for the May 18 Municipal Primary Election.

“However, if we are unable to find eligible people to work the polls in the future, it could become a permanent location,” explained Dawn Graham, elections director.

If you have any further questions or would like to sign up to work the polls in the future, please do not hesitate to contact the elections office at 814-765-2642, Ext. 5053, or e-mail: elections@clearfieldco.org.