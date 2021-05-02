ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – An upcoming Walmart yard sale fundraiser will benefit the Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School Music Boosters and Clearfield Elementary School PTO.

The sale will be held May 7, from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., and May 8, from 9 a.m. until the items sell out, at the Expo I Building at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.

There will be 12 truckloads of scratch and dent merchandise. Items were donated by the Walmart Distribution Center 6027.

All items are sold “as-is” and all sales are final. No returns will be accepted. Payment is by cash or credit card only.

Due to U.S. Centers of Disease Control & Prevention and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines, face masks are required.

Organizers will also limit the number of people inside the building at one time, and ask people to practice social distancing and to be mindful of safety measures in place.