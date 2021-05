ADVERTISEMENT

Patricia Marion Wichrowski, 68, of Gravel Lick Rd. Strattanville, PA, formerly of Trafford, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 30, 2021, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville, PA. Born September 28, 1952, in Braddock, PA, Patricia was the daughter of the late Robert John Clark and Doris Louise Rahn Clark Huttenstein, and on May 12, 1973, she married […]

