Harry Lee Steele, 83, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital. He was born on December 25, 1937, to the late Carlton “Pat” and Laura Edith (Yeany) Steele in Rose Twp., PA. He graduated from Brookville High School with the class of 1956. Harry married Patricia Margaret Michael on July 25, […]

