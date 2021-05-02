ADVERTISEMENT

ELK COUNTY – The Elk County Democratic Committee will host its monthly meeting on Wednesday, May 5, starting at 7 p.m.

Because of current COVID-19 concerns, the meeting will be held virtually via either phone-call or Zoom meeting. All area Democrats are encouraged to participate. Committee members are required to participate or be excused.

Elk County Democratic candidates for township, borough, city and school board positions for the upcoming Primary are encouraged to participate, as well.

The committee has numerous resources to assist candidates during the upcoming petition process as well as throughout their campaigns. The constitutional amendments and referendums on the upcoming primary ballot will also be discussed.

The committee also anticipates candidates for Pennsylvania Supreme, Superior and Commonwealth Court to join the call.

Those interested in joining the meeting may request credentials by phone at 814-636-1030 or e-mail at chair@elkdems.com.