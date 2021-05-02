ADVERTISEMENT

Pete Spuck served our country in the United States Army. Name: Peter “Pete” H. Spuck Jr. Born: April 17, 1947 Died: March 20, 2021 Hometown: DuBois, Pa. Branch: U.S. Army During the Vietnam Era, Pete served in the U.S. Army with the 101st Airborne Division from 1967-1969. He also served the community through his membership with the Sabula Fire Company […]

