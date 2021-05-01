DUBOIS – The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center will hold its First Friday event May 7, from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

(The gallery will be open to the public, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., but the First Friday Event will start at 5:30 p.m.).

The open house will celebrate the artwork of all high school students within the 15th Congressional District who have entered the U.S. Congressional Annual Student Art Show.

The winner’s artwork will be hung at the Capital with all the winners from the U.S. Congressional Districts.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 9. The Winkler Gallery displays art from around the region from some of the area’s most-talented artists and is an excellent place for the perfect Mother’s Day gift.

The U.S. Congressional Student Art Show will be open to the public on Saturday, May 8, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., and again on Sunday, May 9, from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

(There will also be a private show for the students, parents and teachers on Saturday, May 8, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.). The public is welcome on Saturday, May 8 after 4 p.m.

The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located on the second floor at 36 N. Brady St., DuBois, PA 15801.

The Winkler Gallery is a non-profit gallery and education center that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area.

The hours of operation are Friday and Saturday, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m., and Sunday, from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

COVID-19 safety measures will be followed during all open hours at the Winkler Gallery & Art Education Center.