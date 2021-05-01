ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, making a change is the key to success. Discover some of the top skincare trends to follow in 2021 and why they’re crucial to your routine.

The skincare field is constantly growing and changing as we learn more about what makes for beautiful, healthy skin. Because of this, beauty trends come and go with the seasons, and only those who keep up with them can take advantage of the benefits. As a result, knowledge of what developments we’re expecting to see this year can go a long way in improving your existing routine. These are some of the top skincare trends to follow in 2021 and how they can take your treatments to the next level.

Minimalistic Skincare Routines

In the past, people focused a lot on using multiple different formulas to help stop blemishes. Consequently, many of us have found ourselves with a bathroom cabinet that resembles the jam-packed beauty aisle at the store. This is why we’re now seeing a shift towards a more minimalistic approach when it comes to using certain products. Rather than assemble an excessive collection of items, it’s becoming more common to select only a few trusted ones.

Clean or Natural Beauty Products

Similarly, we’re also seeing a shift in the kinds of products individuals are purchasing. Instead of the synthetic mixtures that have commonly graced our shelves, we now have formulas that utilize more natural or sustainable ingredients. This clean beauty movement has been vital in furthering our research into certain substances and has helped millions bring back their healthy, glowing complexions.

Personalized Skincare Treatments

Another one of the top skincare trends to follow in 2021 is the increasing availability of personalized skincare products. These are formulas that cosmetic suppliers carefully craft according to the preferences of the individual making the order. Using a short quiz to determine a person’s skincare needs, beauty companies use their research to mix the necessary ingredients in customized quantities. Many believe this is the best way to achieve the fastest and most effective results for unique skin types, and several businesses already offer this service.

Increased Focus on Body Care

People are putting additional effort into how they care for their body skin as well. Long thought to be the same as our facial skin, the skin on the rest of our bodies hasn’t traditionally received enough nutrients through a standard body wash and moisturizing routine. For this reason, the beauty industry is starting to focus a bit more on developing products for other areas of the body. These products feature higher concentrations of ingredients and more penetrating moisturizing properties. It really goes to show that there’s no such thing as a compromise when it comes to healthy skin.