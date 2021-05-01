ADVERTISEMENT

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are searching for a missing, endangered Dayton man whose abandoned car was located on the Emlenton Bridge. PSP Clarion are attempting to locate 20-year-old Colt Evan Snyder, of Dayton. Around 11:22 p.m. on April 30, 2021, a blue Subaru Impreza was located abandoned on the Emlenton Bridge near the 44.5-mile marker […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/state-police-searching-for-missing-endangered-dayton-man/