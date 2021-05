ADVERTISEMENT

Ronald Eugene Albaugh Sr. age 65 of Brookville, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2021, at McKinley Health Center surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on March 16, 1956, in Oil City to the late Clarence and Katheryn (VonVolkenburg) Albaugh. Ronald proudly served in the United States Army. He was an experienced horseman, salesman (lifetime pots and pans, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/ronald-eugene-albaugh-sr/