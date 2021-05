ADVERTISEMENT

Florence H. Lewis, 97, formerly of Punxsutawney, died Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Wesbury Grace Health Center in Meadville, PA. She was born November 10, 1923, in Punxsutawney, a daughter of the late Alta M. (Horner) and William Hobba. On December 27, 1940, she married Arnold L. Lewis, who preceded her in death on September 8, 1984. Florence was previously […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/florence-h-lewis/