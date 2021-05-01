ADVERTISEMENT
CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to approve various items of business.
Specifically, the commissioners:
- approved the advertisement for proposals for long-term provision of psychiatric services at the Clearfield County Jail.
- adopted updated Uniform Relocation Assistance policies for use with Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME and federal funding as requested by Lisa Kovalick, executive director of the county’s Redevelopment Authority.
- approved a Hazardous Materials Response Contract with Eagle Towing & Recovery.
- approved purchase of service agreements for posting delinquent tax sale properties with nine individuals.
- approved liquid fuel allocations to Clearfield Borough, $7,681; Gulich Township, $3,396.97; Pike Township, $10,593.91; Brisbin Borough, $1,000; Curwensville Borough, $4,506.78; Bradford Township, $5,330.36; Lawrence Township, $10,721.13; Girard Township, $4,015.98; and Graham Township, $3,581.03.
- approved four new hires; three employee separations/retirements; one employee transfer; and one employee leave of absence.
- approved the minutes from the April 13 board meeting as presented by the chief clerk.
- approved the bills as presented by the Controller’s office.