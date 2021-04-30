ADVERTISEMENT

HOUTZDALE – The Houtzdale Revitalization Association began its seasonal activities by sponsoring a volunteer cleanup day in Houtzdale Borough.

Trash was gathered from several state roads and borough streets, as well as the Houtzdale Baseball Field and the Rails to Trails line.

The association extends its thanks to all volunteers, and to Zach Bloom and the Houtzdale Borough Council, for allowing refuse to be temporarily held at the borough building lot until proper disposal by PennDOT.

Appreciation is also extended to Jessica King of PennDOT for donating supplies and to Jodi Brennan of the Clearfield County Planning Commission for organizational guidance.

The HRA seeks to make the trash pickup an annual event to greatly reduce littering and instill community pride. It also invites community volunteers to join and take part in other planned HRA activities.

The Glass and Goblet Wine and Beer Fest is scheduled for Sunday, June 27 and the first-ever Community Yard, Trunk and Flea Market Sale will be held on Saturday, July17.

The HRA can be contacted at hdalepa1870.gmail.com.