COALPORT – At the April 26 meeting of the Glendale Education Foundation, Vice President William Morrison brought up the possibility of the forming an “official” Glendale High School Alumni Association.

Morrison, along with two former Glendale graduates Kelsey Troxell and Ansley Stahlman Lash, attended an online presentation from the NAEF (National Association of Education Foundations) on the topic of “strengthening ties with school alumni”—a very important collaboration for any education Foundation.

Reasons for forming a legitimate Glendale Alumni Association with assistance from the Glendale School District Education Foundation is two-fold: (1) it centralizes all former Glendale High School classes under one umbrella organization and (2) it assists the foundation with outreach to all former graduates—with is actually one of the four goals of the GEF.

Troxell developed an online alumni directory that will soon be linked on the foundation’s webpage–www.GSDFoundation.org. All former GHS graduates are being encouraged to check the Web site soon, as well as their Facebook page, to locate the button to register their name, graduating class as well as their current mailing address.

Foundation board members, all former Glendale High School graduates, whole-hearted gave their endorsement for the work already completed on the establishment of an official Glendale Alumni Association.

Executive Director Richard W. Snyder II deliberated on how successful the GEF Golf Tournament fundraiser project is enthusiastically progressing. All 96 golfers have registered and paid, as well as 81 sponsors have contributed nearly $7,400 already (while awaiting on a probable 60 more sponsor/donors). In addition, every one of the 15 new sponsors who were solicited have participated with donations of $50 to $250 each.

In other news, the board:

pulled the name of the winning senior to receive the foundation’s $500 “Glendale Educational-Community Scholarship”

reported the scholarship committee has assisted in carefully selecting 10 of the 25 scholarships being held in repository with the foundation.

purchased mugs for every Class of 2021 senior as part of the “adopt-a-senior” program the school is repeating again this year.

learned that 26 high honor students in grades 9-12 have won “Academic Letters” so far this year (after the 3 rd nine weeks grading period), while 47 students will be awarded gold pins–as repeat winners over their high school career. Another 18 students have a chance to win at the end of the school year.

is examining information on utilizing a variety of payment apps on the foundation's Web site to acquire online contributions—making it easier for donors to give to our non-profit charity.

The next meeting of the Glendale Education Foundation is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 at 6 p.m. at “Josie’s Family Restaurant” in Coalport.