CLEARFIELD – District Attorney Ryan Sayers announced Thursday that thanks to a generous donation, the law enforcement community of Clearfield County will have a new tool in the fight against drugs, the TruNarc Drug Analyzer.

This machine is a hand-held spectrometer that uses a laser to test for the presence of illegal substances. The TruNarc does not require officers to make direct contact with the substance in most cases, which better protects officers due to some illegal substances’ ability to be absorbed directly through the skin and potentially harm officers.

Additionally, this machine should speed up the prosecution of drug-related cases because officers will not have to send drugs away to a laboratory for preliminary hearing purposes. The process of sending to a lab can take weeks to get results and the testing costs taxpayers a substantial amount of money each year. Now officers can have results within minutes and there are no additional costs.

“It is truly a blessing to have people and businesses in Clearfield County that are willing to help fund law enforcement initiatives,” said Sayers.

(Provided photo)

“I would like to thank Mr. and Mrs. Grice for their generous donation to make this tool available to the officers in this county. With the TruNarc in use, this should help protect our officers from direct contact with these dangerous substances and ease the burden on taxpayers.”

The TruNarc will be housed at the Clearfield Borough Police Department and accessible to all six municipal police departments in the county, plus the sheriff’s department and the Pennsylvania State Police.