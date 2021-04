ADVERTISEMENT

Emma Ilene Barnett Crawford, 94, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Indiana, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, April 18, 2021, following a period of declining health. Ilene was born January 29, 1927, on the family farm in Porter Township, Clarion County. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Parker Barnett and Eva Stewart Barnett; her […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/emma-ilene-barnett-crawford/