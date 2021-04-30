ADVERTISEMENT

Robert M. Edwards Jr. announces his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Clearfield County Controller.

“I believe I am uniquely qualified to assume the responsibilities of Clearfield County Controller due to my 25 years of experience in accounting and financial operations,” he states.

“Along with financial management and reporting, my skills in working effectively with the public and my coworkers will be beneficial to the residents of the county.”

Following graduation from Curwensville High School and earning a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Edwards began a 19-year career with Gasbarre in DuBois and worked his way to the position of corporate controller.

His tenure there afforded the opportunity to experience the many facets of financial management including general ledger, payroll, employee benefits, internal and external audits, monthly statements and annual financial statements. /

In 2015, Edwards and his family purchased Moena Restaurant in Clearfield, which continues to provide experience with financial management.

“I have been fortunate to work in Clearfield County, both in manufacturing and as a small business owner,” he states. “Now I feel I can use my knowledge and experience to serve the residents of Clearfield County as their financial watchdog, which is the Controller’s main responsibility. I respectfully ask for your vote.”

Edwards resides in Pike Township with his wife, Laura and daughter, Maggie. His family will continue to operate the family business.

Edwards can be reached at robedwardsjr36@yahoo.com or Facebook at Robert Edwards for Clearfield County Controller.