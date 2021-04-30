ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – In memory of Thomas Walsh, Amon, Shimmel & Walsh Realtors will collect supplies for the Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic on Saturday, May 1, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Much-needed items include: laundry detergent; bleach; alcohol; peroxide; iodine; stamps; dry cat food; small, soft blankets; copy paper; cotton balls and cash.

All donors will qualify for a chance to win gift cards from these local businesses: Bob’s Army & Navy, Buster’s, Legend’s Sports Bar & Grill, Moena Restaurant, Quehanna Motor Lodge, Ritz Theater, Taffy Salon & Spa, The After Dark, Spanky’s Courthouse Café, Scotto’s Pizzeria and Santinoceto’s Italian Market.

Donations can be dropped off in the rear parking lot at 108 S. Front St., Clearfield.