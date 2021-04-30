ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County Career and Technology Center has extended congratulations to Digital Media Arts students, Savanna Anderson, Curwensville Area High School, and Skylar Kephart, Moshannon Valley Area High School, for successfully passing the Adobe Certified Associate Exam in Visual Design Using Photoshop.

Photoshop is at the core of almost every creative project, from photo editing and compositing to digital painting, animation and graphic design. ACA certification demonstrates proficiency in Adobe Photoshop and foundational digital design skills. The 50-minute performance-based exam includes in-app tasks, realistic scenarios and interactive questions.

To learn more about the opportunities for high school and adult students at CCCTC, visit at www.ccctc.edu.