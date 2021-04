ADVERTISEMENT

MADERA – Clearfield-based state police are seeking the public’s assistance with a missing person investigation.

On April 23, troopers say 37-year-old Dustin Clark of Madera walked out of his Gosser Road residence around 2 a.m., and he hasn’t been seen since.

Clark is described as being a Caucasian male who stands approximately 6 feet, 4 inches tall and who has blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at the Clearfield barracks at 814-857-3800.