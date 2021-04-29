ADVERTISEMENT

UNION TOWNSHIP – The Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County announced Wednesday that it will be conducting a demographic survey on behalf of the Union Township Municipal Authority, beginning on April 28. The mail-in survey will be sent to random consumers of the authority.

According to Lisa Kovalick, executive director, the survey is confidential, and being conducted to help identify potential funding sources to conduct looping of the four areas storm-sewer improvements.

The survey consists of six questions such as:

1) how many families currently reside at this address;

2) how many persons are there in your family including yourself;

3) using the table on survey you would find the number of persons in your family and using the annual family income amount as noted on the form, circle whether your total *family income is above or below amount shown;

4) please check if you are female head of household;

5) note the number of disabled persons; and

6) based on ethnicity and race.

*The number of persons in a family and corresponding income listed on the survey is based on the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Section 8 income guidelines for Clearfield County