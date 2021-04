ADVERTISEMENT

Raymond “Ray” Michael Bair, 73, of Reynoldsville, PA passed away in the evening hours of April 27, 2021, while a patient at Penn Highlands DuBois. He was born on May 7, 1947, to the late Raymond and Olga (Godo) Bair in Punxsutawney, PA. Ray married Kay Marsha Forrest on August 1, 1981, in Sprankle Mills, PA; Kay survives him. He […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/raymond-ray-michael-bair/