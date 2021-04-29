ADVERTISEMENT

CURWENSVILLE – The Curwensville Lady Tide celebrated Senior Day and did so in style by picking up the season sweep over the Lady Rovers of Brockway by a final score of 16-1 in three innings.



The home team wasted little time getting on the scoreboard after starting pitcher Joslynne Freyer set the Lady Rovers down 1-2-3 to begin the ball game. The Lady Tide scored 15 of their 16 runs for the game in the opening frame as they took care of business to improve to 10-3 on the campaign.



Curwensville was able to collect 13 hits and took advantage of some fielding woes from the visiting team to put the game out of reach early on.



The first inning offensive fire power was led off by center fielder Abby Pentz who picked up hit 101 of her career with a single to center. She was able to showcase speed by swiping second and advanced to third base as Logan Sheeder also reached on an error on the play. With runners on the corners, Joslynne Freyer was able to reach on an error and move up to second on the play which scored both Pentz and Sheeder to make it a 2-0 lead with none out.



With Freyer in scoring position, Mackenzie Wall came through with a base hit to left which plated Freyer and the Lady Tide were rolling with a 3-0 lead to start the home half of the first.



Teagan Harzinski was up next for the Lady Tide and reached base via a Brockway miscue which allowed Wall to move to third. Shyanne Rudy was the next batter and brought another runner home as she hit into a fielder’s choice that plated Harzinski. Rudy was now on first with one away in the inning.



With Maddie Butler in the box for the first time, Rudy moved up 60 feet into scoring position on a passed ball and later in the at-bat was brought home by a Butler single to right. Butler also moved up to second on the throw and it was now a 5-0 lead for the Lady Tide.



After a walk from Rylee Wiggins put two on with one out, Taylor Simcox came through with a single to center field which plated Butler and moved Wiggins to third while growing the lead to 6-0 in favor of Curwensville.



Pentz was now up again for the second time in the inning and smacked another base hit to right which scored Wiggins and helped Simcox move to second. Sheeder was due up next and delivered a two RBI double to right to help Curwensville take a 9-0 lead in the first.



Freyer was up next with Sheeder on second and came through with an inside-the-park home run to make it an 11-0 lead with still just one away in the inning. Wall kept the momentum going by smacking a single followed by Harzinski who doubled to left after Wall moved to third after two passed balls.



With the score 12-0, Rudy quickly upped the score to 13-0 with an RBI triple that scored Harzinski. Rudy quickly scored after a Brockway miscue in the field and made it 14-0. Butler was at the plate when this happened and continued the inning with a single with still just one out.



She would score later in the first inning after stealing second and moving to third on an error on an RBI triple from Simcox which made it 15-0 in favor of the home team. Brockway was able to get out of the inning soon after, but unfortunately for the visitors, the damage had been done.



Curwensville added run number 16 in the second inning as Freyer walked with one out and advanced to second eventually later in the inning. After another Lady Tide out to make it two for the inning, Harzinski was able to reach on an error that plated Freyer to make it 16-0.



Brockway needed to score two runs in the top of the third to keep the game going and got halfway there as the Lady Rovers threatened most of the inning and managed to get a run from Powell for their lone run of ball game. Pentz went in to pitch in the final half inning and was able to get the job done to seal the deal and wrap up a 16-1 victory.



Wednesday’s victory got the Lady Tide back on track and the team will look to continue the momentum into the Friday, April 30th show down with Purchase Line. The game is slated to begin at 4:15 p.m. and will be held in Commodore, Pennsylvania.



BROCKWAY – 1



M. Lindenmuth (3B) 2001, A. Decker (DH) 1000, A. Dietz (PH) 1000, G. Stewart (SS) 1000, S. Stage (LF) 2000, G. Hertel (P) 1000, M. Heckman (CF) 1000, E. Powell (2B) 0100, T. Rhed (1B) 1000, R. Gelnette (RF) 0000, TOTALS 10 1 0 1.



Batting



RBI: M. Lindemuth

ROE: T. Rhed

FC: M. Lindemuth

SB: T. Rhed, E. Powell



CURWENSVILLE – 16



Abby Pentz (CF/SS/P) 3221, Logan Sheeder (2B/P) 3212, Joslynne Freyer (P/RF) 2312, Mackenzie Wall (SS/CF) 3221, Teagan Harzinski (1B) 3111, Shyanne Rudy (3B) 3222, Maddie Butler (C) 3221, Rylee Wiggins (RF) 0100, Nora Young (2B) 1000, Taylor Simcox (DH) 2122, TOTALS 23 16 13 12.



Batting



2B: Teagan Harzinski, Shyanne Rudy, Logan Sheeder

3B: Shyanne Rudy, Taylor Simcox

HR: Joslynne Freyer

TB: Maddie Butler 2, Joslynne Freyer 4, Teagan Harzinski 2, Abby Pentz 2, Shyanne Rudy 5, Logan Sheeder 2, Taylor Simcox 4, Mackenzie Wall 2

RBI: Maddie Butler, Joslynne Freyer 2, Teagan Harzinski, Abby Pentz, Shyanne Rudy 2, Logan Sheeder 2, Taylor Simcox 2, Mackenzie Wall

ROE: Joslynne Freyer, Teagan Harzinski 2, Logan Sheeder

FC: Shyanne Rudy

SB: Maddie Butler, Abby Pentz



Score by Inning



Brockway 0 0 1

Curwensville 15 1 X



Pitching



Curwensville Joslynne Freyer 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.

Logan Sheeder 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, K.

Abby Pentz 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, K.



Brockway G. Hertel 2 IP, 13 H, 16 R, 0 ER, 2 BB.



W – Joslynne Freyer (8-3). L – G. Hertel (0-1).