<!-- wp:image {"id":462807,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><img src="https:\/\/gantnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/karson-800x792.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-462807"\/><figcaption>Clearfield senior\u00a0Karson Rumsky, front center, recently signed to play\u00a0basketball for the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.\u00a0Sitting with\u00a0Rumsky\u00a0are his parents,\u00a0Joe\u00a0and\u00a0Denise Rumsky.\u00a0 Standing in the back row are\u00a0Heather Prestash- Principal,\u00a0Nate Glunt- Clearfield Head Basketball Coach,\u00a0 Robert Gearhart- Athletic Director.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->