CLEARFIELD – A Glen Campbell woman pleaded guilty Monday to having sex with a 15-year-old boy.

Yvonne Renee Stahl, 26, was originally charged with statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault in relation to an incident in the fall of 2017 at her residence.

During plea and sentencing court, she pleaded guilty to one count of felony corruption of minors and was sentenced by Judge Paul Cherry to 90 days to one year in jail with two years consecutive probation.

Stahl was ordered to complete the Project Point of Light program and she must register with authorities under Megan’s Law.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the investigation began in February of 2019 after Stahl told an Indiana County Children and Youth caseworker that she had sex with an Amish teen.

The boy was working for her by taking care of her horses. They two had sex after he came into the home to use her restroom.

In her statement to police, Stahl stated, “I know it was wrong to do because he was a minor at the time of the incident.”