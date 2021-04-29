Lawrence Twp.

Police are investigating a report of a theft. The victim related that she had purchase Penguins Hockey ticket online and never received them. A suspect has been identified and the investigation continues.

PSP Clearfield

State police investigated an incident of drug possession in Cooper Twp.

State police are investigating a theft of a tow dolly from a residence in Woodward Twp. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP.

State police responded to a single vehicle crash on Hardscrabble Rd. in Morris Twp. Nathanial Thompson, 20, of Winburne was taken into custody for driving under the influence. No injuries were reported. Charges have been filed.

State police are investigating an incident of Megan’s Law violation in Bradford Twp. where a known male failed to register his address. The investigation continues.

State police responded to an attempted suicide in Brisbin Borough.

State police are investigating the theft of a 28 ft. extension ladder from the Hummel Storage Units in Morris Twp.

State police received a report of disorderly conduct on Trolley St. in Cooper Twp. A known male through an egg at a female’s vehicle while driving by. The female then stopped that the male’s residence and began yelling at him and doing burn-outs in front of the residence. Both individuals were cited.

State police were dispatched to Mill St. in Beccaria Twp. for a report of trespass. The actor was identified and will be cited.

State police are investigating a theft of various power tools from a storage unit in Graham Twp. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.

State police investigated a theft of a motor vehicle from Bloomington Ave. Ext. in Pike Twp. The vehicle was later located and returned to the victim. Charges are pending.

State police received a report from CYS regarding a 10 year-old minor being allegedly abused in Bradford Twp. Upon investigation there was no evidence to support any wrong doing.

State police are investigating an incident of burglary from a residence in Bigler Twp. The victim reported that unknown person(s) removed a lock from his garage and removed a 2004 green Bombarier four-wheeler and a Swisher 5’ pull behind mower. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at 814.857.3800.

State police investigated the theft of a package of Slim Fast peanut butter cups from the Dollar General Store in Madera. Charges are pending.

State police responded to a single vehicle accident on SR 879. The driver traveled off the roadway for unknown reason and impacted with an embankment. The driver suffered a minor injury and was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment.

Curwensville Borough

Police received a report of trespass at a local Dr.’s office. The known female was gone prior to police arrival.

Police were notified of a possible fraud case.

Police received a report of an individual who was sleeping in the yard of a church. The unknown individual was gone prior to police arrival.

Police received a report of a female sleeping on the front porch of a residence. The female woke up and demanded entry. The victim told the female that the police were notified she fled the scene.

Police received a report of an individual driving on a suspended license.