COALPORT – After a call out to the area community for volunteers to “rescue” the Coalport Area Coal Museum from an impending closure–due to the recent loss of the SCSEP program—several showed up at the latest meeting of the Coalport Museum Commission held Tuesday, April 20. Seven total new volunteers, combined with most all the regular members stepped up to fill the schedule.

The new hours and days the Coalport Coal Museum will be every Sunday and Thursday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., beginning Sunday, May 2. The last schedule day for this year will be Sunday, Nov. 21.

After closure for many months in 2020 due to COVID regulations followed by the delay starting this year with the drop of the senior employment training program, the commission board is hoping that the patrons will find their way back to what’s been referred to as the “hidden gem” of history in Clearfield County.

“Whether individuals will be touring the many displays on the hand-loading days of bituminous coal mining, or explore the wealth of local family genealogy,” museum curator Richard W. Snyder II stated, “our coal museum is a great place to visit for any reason.”