CLEARFIELD – The Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County announced Tuesday that it’s currently accepting applications for affordable housing projects to be funded through the county’s Affordable Housing Fund.

Executive Director Lisa Kovalick said projects will be considered that increase the availability of quality, affordable housing for county residents whose annual income is less than the county’s median income.

For example, she said, eligible projects will include: owner-occupied rehabilitation; rental rehabilitation; first-time home buyers’ programs; housing counseling programs; emergency repair programs; elderly, special needs and disabled housing; veterans housing; new home construction; land banks; transitional housing; homeless shelters; community stabilization programs; foreclosure prevention; emergency rental assistance; and bridge loans for rental housing development.

Kovalick said these funds can be used to match federal, state and or local program funds for affordable housing projects in Clearfield County. Eligible applicants include municipal governments, housing and or redevelopment authorities or other related agencies, non-profits and or developers; individuals are not eligible.

Program guidelines and applications are available upon request by contacting the Clearfield County Redevelopment Authority office, 212 E. Locust St., Suite 128A, Clearfield, PA 16830 or by phone at 814-765-5149. All applications are due by 4 p.m. May 18.