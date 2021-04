ADVERTISEMENT

Bridget Brolin, 48, of Coalport, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Bridget was born March 30, 1973 in Clearfield to the late Boyd Dickey, Jr. and Loretta (Caldwell) Dickey. She loved her family and friends. She was very generous and kind. She enjoyed baking and photography. Bridget is survived by her children; Joseph Brolin of Philipsburg and Alyssa […]

