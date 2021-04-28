ADVERTISEMENT

PENFIELD – Boy Scout Troop 9, along with Cub Scout Pack 9, of Clearfield recently participated in the Woodsy Owl cleanup event at S.B. Elliott State Park. Some scouts also camped out at Parker Dam for the weekend.

Those in attendance, in front from left, were: Skyler Smith, Cooper Stone, Trapper McKendrick, Bryce Wills, Greyson Roseberry and Austin Peacock. In the middle row, from left, were Aiden Booth, Dominic Mayersky, Colt Hipps, Matthew Boyd and Shannon Mayersky.

In the back row, from left, were John Mayersky, Cole Spencer, Monte Dietrick, Nick Vaow, Ben Leighow, Luke Dixon, Kardon Spencer, Mike Vaow and Mike Mayersky. Missing from picture were Tucker Jackson and leader Jess McKendrick.