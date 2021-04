ADVERTISEMENT

Donald “Don” Roy Carper, 74, of Corsica, PA, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, while a patient at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. A memorial service for Don will take place on May 11, 2021, at the River Road Pavilion, River Road, Cooksburg, PA 16217, beginning at 2 p.m. and officiated by Pastor Jim Porter. Military Honors […]

