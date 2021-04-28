ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – Greg Forcey would like to announce his candidacy for the Fourth Ward seat on Clearfield Borough Council that’s being vacated by Jim Kling. While on the Republican ballot, he’s also a write-in candidate on the Democratic ballot.

He’s lived in Fourth Ward for 25 years with his wife, Lisa, and together, they have raised two sons, Jarret and Ryan. His grandparents lived in East End and he’s been associated with this neighborhood his entire life.

He’s a 1982 graduate of the Clearfield Area High School and a 1987 graduate of Clarion University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor’s degree in business administration. He’s worked for Nationwide Insurance for the last 25 years as a material damage and property claims adjuster.

Forcey believes the job of local government is to provide a safe environment for its residents, support the police and fire departments, promote the borough to outside interests, be conservative in its spending practices and keep taxes as low as possible.

He wants to see the borough thrive with new businesses, encourage property improvements and make local government more responsive to the needs of the people that it serves.

As your representative, Forcey pledges to make decisions that are beneficial to the people of Fourth Ward. He’s asking Republicans and Democrats for their vote on May 18.

Forcey looks forward to representing the Fourth Ward, and thanks you in advance for your support.