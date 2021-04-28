Lawrence Twp.

Police conducted a traffic stop on Industrial Park Rd. for an equipment violation. Through the course of investigation consent to search was obtained and a prohibited offensive weapon and numerous drug paraphernalia were located. It was also found that both occupants, Apryl Knode, 32 of DuBois, and Daniel Narehood, 34 of Morrisdale, had suspended licenses and numerous warrants through several agencies. Charges have been filed.

Police responded to a single vehicle accident on Old Erie Pike with the vehicle abandoned sitting across the road blocking traffic. Upon investigation the driver was located and was found to have been smoking marijuana. Charges are pending.

Sandy Twp.

A 50 year old Hepburn Road man reported the 58 year old man who lives above his garage, punched him in the face. Officers spoke to both parties and found they had gotten into an argument over keys to a vehicle that culminated with the punch. Charge are pending.

A 52 year old Olanta woman reported when she got home from shopping at the DuBois Mall, she found damage to both the front and rear of her vehicle.

A 20 year old DuBois man lost control of his vehicle while traveling on Kiwanis Trail, when he hit loose gravel on the side of the road, causing the vehicle to travel into a wooded area, and coming to rest on it’s drivers side. Neither the driver or his passenger were injured and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

Employees of the Blinder Sheetz reported that a man got angry while playing a lottery machine and hit the screen, causing it to shatter. Investigation continues.

A vehicle driven by a 45 year old Treasure Lake man and another vehicle were involved in an accident at the Treasure Lake front gate. Minor injuries and damage reported.

A vehicle driven by a 16 year old DuBois girl was stopped in traffic on SR 255, when a vehicle driven by a 46 year old Woodland woman was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting her. Minor damage and no injuries reported.

A 52 year old Penfield woman reported that when she got home from work, her 34 year old daughter asked for a ride to New Castle. When the woman told her daughter no, the daughter started taunting her, and the woman eventually pushed her away. The altercation turned into a physical altercation between the two women. Both women have been charged.

Walmart employees reported a woman who appeared to be sleeping in a motorized cart and they were having a difficult time waking her up. Officers located the woman who appeared confused and did not know how long she had been there. The woman was evaluated by EMS and refused treatment.