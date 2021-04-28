Ace Painting

DUBOIS – Tamie Tokarcik presented her painting of Ace, the DuBois City Police Department’s K-9 Unit, to members of city council on Monday night.

The painting will hang in the police department in the downstairs area of the city’s municipal building.

Police Chief Blaine Clark wanted to show off the painting to council and other city officials before having it taken to the department.

“I thought it was not fair for us to just put it downstairs,” said Clark.

Clark thanked Tokarcik for the portrait of Ace, adding that he knew Ace would be an ambassador for the police department, but so far, the dog’s impact has exceeded his expectations.

Pictured are: Police Chief Blaine Clark, Ace, Officer Zayne Rhed and Tammie Tokarcik with the painting. (Photo by Steven McDole)

Tokarcik started working on the painting back in February, using photographs she had taken of Ace as a model. She also created four previous versions before her final painting.

She credited her daughters Isabella Ley, who was at the meeting with her, and Marilla Ley for encouraging her to keep at the project.

Tokarcik said she really appreciated the police department, and the portrait was part of her thank you to the officers.

“If they weren’t here, we wouldn’t have a community worth living in,” she said.

Vacant Property Registration – Ordinance 1962

Also, on Monday night, council conducted its first reading of the vacant property registration ordinance, Ordinance 1962. Council said it would discuss where to set its annual registration cost with Solicitor Toni Cherry and Code Enforcement Officer Zac Lawhead.

Wastewater Treatment Plant

Council voted to apply for a PennVEST loan totaling $3,108,000, that will be used for an access road for the city’s new wastewater treatment plant. City Engineer Chris Nasuti said the loan application will be submitted May 5, and the plant is still on schedule for completion in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pavement Marking Bids

Nasuti said the city received pavement marking bids recently, all of which were higher than anticipated. Council subsequently voted to reject all bids for the 2021 project, and Nasuti will redesign the work and rebid a scaled back project.

This photo shows some of the worn-away pavement markings. (Photo by Steven McDole)

Finally, DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio praised those who recently helped clean up downtown DuBois, and commented that it was a job well done.

Councilmember Shannon Gabriel was excused from the meeting.