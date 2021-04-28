ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – A new billing system has been in the works at Clearfield Municipal Authority for some time, and beginning today at 4 p.m. until May 5 the old system, which dates back to 2002, will be taken down and the new one installed.

Manager John Williams said there is a lot of uploading and downloading between CMA and the company, plus conversion time and so the billing system will be down and the office closed to customers except by appointment.

Board members remarked on how inconvenient it would be, adding that the inconvenience will be worth it for the new system, which will bill customers on a monthly basis.

Williams noted that the time period selected is when there are no due dates, so the disruption should be minimal.

If anyone needs to drop off a payment, they can put it in the drop box at the door, or call to make an appointment for any other issues.

When the new system is up and running, Williams said there will be a period of adjustment when some people will get a three-month bill, some two months and others one month. But then, in June, everyone will start being billed monthly.

Additionally, customers are asked to call the office an update their phone numbers for alerts and termination notices.

After an executive session, the board voted to give Williams a three percent salary increase per year retroactively to his last increase in 2018.