CURWENSVILLE — Four days ago, the Curwensville Golden Tide would see their entire ball club contribute in a game that saw a total of 32 runs come home between them and their opposition. In that instance, Curwensville finished on the winning side of that contest, as 20 of those runs came from the home squad. Coming off a contest like that, the team was anxious to be back on the diamond, and they did so on Tuesday afternoon with a game against the DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals.

Whatever was working for the Tide on Friday was long gone, as the Cardinals came in and got after Curwensville early, and much like quicksand the Tide could not escape. When it was all said and done, Curwensville was on the losing end of a 15-0 rout that only lasted three innings.

DuBois Central Catholic got things immediately going in the first, and never looked back.

After a lead-off walk, Carter Hickman hammered into right field for an RBI-double, then one batter later it was Damon Foster with an RBI-single to make the score 2-0 with no outs on the board. The third run came courtesy of an error as Kaden Brezenski reached first when Matt Brown misplayed the catch for the out, allowing Dante Arminini to round the bases. Two batters later, Ben Gritzer singled into left field, allowing another pair of runs to come around. After pulling starting pitcher Jake Mullins, Tyler Lee came in, and unfortunately for him would experience the same troubles, as he would give up three runs on his first three at-bats, a pair of RBI-singles and an RBI-double, that made the score 8-0 with just one out.

A fielder’s choice would put the second out on the board, but following a walk of Brandin Anderson, Brezenski would single in his second time at the plate during the inning, clearing the bases to make the score 11-0. The final run of the inning came on an RBI-single into left field, and finally after a line out, the sides swapped, but not without a score of 12-0 on the scoreboard.

Curwensville would get a hit in the second inning, but could do nothing of it due to Anderson’s pitching on the afternoon. He would go all three innings for the Cardinals, giving up just two hits while striking out five.

For the remainder of the game, Curwensville brought in Tyler Libby on the mound, and he would do well. In 2.1 innings, he yielded only three runs, but it was Mullins getting credited with the loss in just one-third inning of work, giving up six runs, with five earned.

Curwensville got off to a rocky start again in the second inning with a pair of singles putting runners on first and second. But a 1-3 double play put two outs on the board. But, back-to-back batters would cause Curwensville to give up a pair of runs, one via an error from Jake McCracken in center field, then a wild pitch allowed Matt Pyne to come home to make it 14-0.

The final run of the game from Jalen Kosko. He first got on base after being struck with a 1-0 pitch that was too far inside. He advanced to second on an error, then to third on a fielder’s choice. He would make it home courtesy of a final error by Curwensville, setting the 15-0 score.

Curwensville had a chance in the bottom of the third, as the bases were loaded with Jayson Rowles at the plate. But, he would go down on three consecutive pitches, all swings and misses, and the game came to a conclusion due to the 15-run after three innings mercy rule.

The Tide (4-5) have a quick opportunity to turn things around, because on Wednesday afternoon, these two squads will meet up for the second time in as many days. Originally slated for Monday, field conditions caused the game in DubBois to be moved back a few days. First pitch will be at 4:15 p.m.

SCORE BY INNING

D.C. Catholic (12)21 – 15 13 0

Curwensville 000 – 0 2 4

Dubois Central Catholic – 15

Matt Pyne-CF 3220, Carter Hickman-2B 4232, Damon Foster-C 4111, Dante Arminini-RF 2210, Brandin Anderson-P 1013, Kaden Brezenski-3B 3110, Jalen Kosko-LF 2221, Ben Gritzer-SS 3112, Zach Spellen-1B 2211, Neel Gupta-CR 0200. TOTALS 24 15 13 10.

Curwensville – 0

Jake Mullins-P 2000, Spencer Hoover-C 1010, Danny McGarry-PH 0000, Jake McCracken-CF 2010, Matt Brown-1B 0000, Aiden Sutika-PH 0000, Shane Sunderlin-3B 1000, Jayson Rowles-PH 1000, Tyler Lee-SS 1000, Thad Butler-LF 1000, Josh Shaffer-DH 1000, Chase Graham-RF 1000. TOTALS 11 0 2 0.

LOB: 6/5

E: Brown, McCracken, Mullins-2

ROE: Brezenski, Arminini, Gritzer, Hickman

2B: Anderson, Hickman-2

FC: Foster, Pyne/McCracken

HBP: Kosko, Spellen/Brown, Sutika

CS: Foster

Pitching

D.C. Catholic: Anderson-3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 SO, 1 BB.

Curwensville: Mullins-0.1 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 0 SO, 2 BB; Lee-0.1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 SO, 1 BB; Libby-2.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 1 BB.

W-Anderson

L-Mullins