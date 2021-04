ADVERTISEMENT

Brittany Emily Bailley, 32, of Margaret Drive Brockway, PA; died unexpectedly on Saturday April 24, 2021 at her residence. Born on April 22, 1989 in DuBois, PA; she is the daughter of Ron and Christine Morrison of Brockway and Andrew Kolash of Texas. On June 22, 2019 she was married to Andrew Bailley and he survives. Brittany was employed as […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/brittany-emily-bailley/