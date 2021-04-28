ADVERTISEMENT

CURWENSVILLE – The DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals got the better of the Curwensville Lady Tide in a Clearfield County matchup Tuesday afternoon by a final score of 17-7. The win by DCC means a sweep of the Lady Tide in 2021 as Curwensville falls to 9-3 on the year. The Lady Cardinals are now 11-1 on the season.



The Lady Tide was able to out hit the Lady Cardinals at 13-12, but DCC took advantage of Curwensville miscues, walks, and stolen bases to manufacture their 17 runs for the game.



Four Lady Cardinals were able to collect multiple hits as Emma Suplizio, Shyanne Lundy and, Chelsea Busatto all had two hits with Melia MItskavich going for three hits on Tuesday afternoon.



Lundy out of the cleanup spot was two-for-four with four RBI’s and three runs scored. She also went deep in the ball game. Busatto also drove in four runs in the game as she went two-for-four and also scored a run.



Mitskavich also had a big day at the plate as she went three-for-five with three RBI’s and two runs scored. Madison Hoyt added three RBI’s as she went one-for-three and also picked up the win on the mound for DCC.



Other strong games from DCC came from Jessy Frank and Kayley Risser who each recorded a hit and a run scored in the game with Frank also adding a stolen base. Catcher Mia Meholick also was able to add five runs scored for the Lady Cardinals in the win.



Curwensville also had a collection of hitters have big days at the dish as Abby Pentz was able to reach a milestone with 100 career hits as a member of the Lady Tide program. The leadoff hitter was able to go two-for-four on the day with a home run to get hit number 100, two RBI’s and two runs scored.



Logan Sheeder and Teagan Harzinski also turned in strong performances for Curwensville as they recorded three hits each and combined for five RBI’s and a run scored.



Maddie Butler and Joslynne Freyer were also each able to record multi-hit games as they were each able to go two-for-four with a run. The other hit in the game came from Mackenzie Wall as she continues a strong season. Wall was one-for-three with a walk and a run scored at the dish.



The game saw DCC get three runs in the first inning which Curwensville was never able to overcome. The Lady Tide did get the game to a 3-1 lead going into the second inning, but the Lady Cardinals added four runs in both the third and fourth inning to take a commanding lead that they would not relinquish.



The Lady Tide had the bats come alive to end the game as they scored six total runs in the final four innings, but it was just not quite enough in this one as they fall to 9-3 on the season.



Curwensville will look to get back on track on Wednesday, April 28 as they host Brockway for the back half of the season series between the two teams. In game number one between the teams in 2021, Curwensville got the better of the Lady Rovers by a score of 10-0 in 5 innings.



The Lady Tide will also honor the program’s seniors as a part of the Curwensville graduating class of 2021. The Senior Day festivities will begin at 2:45 p.m. and the game to follow at 3:30 p.m.



DCC – 17



Kayley Risser (CF) 5110, Emma Suplizio (3B) 3420, Mia Meholick (C) 3500, Shyanne Lundy (1B) 4324, Melia Mitskavich (DH), Chelsea Busatto (RF) 4124, Jessy Frank (SS) 5110, Madison Hoyt (P) 3013, Eva Bloom (PH) 0000, Lauren Davidson (2B) 2000, Rose Whilpple (PH) 1000, TOTALS 35 17 12 14.



Batting



2B: Melia Mitskavich 2, Shyanne Lundy, Kayley Risser

3B: Emma Suplizio

HR: Shyanne Lundy

TB: Jessy Frank, Madison Hoyt, Melia Mitskavich 5, Emma Suplizio 4, Chelsea Busatto 2, Shyanne Lundy 6, Kayley Risser 2

RBI: Madison Hoyt 3, Melia Mitskavich 3, Chelsea Busatto 4, Shyanne Lundy 4

ROE: Melia Mitskavich, Mia Meholick 3

HBP: Emma Suplizio, Mia Meholick

SB: Jessy Frank, Lauren Davidson, Melia Mitskavich, Emma Suplizio 2, Mia Meholick 2, Chelsea Busatto

CS: Madison Hoyt



Curwensville – 7



Abby Pentz (CF) 4222, Logan Sheeder (2B) 4131, Joslynne Freyer (P) 4120, Mackenzie Wall (SS) 3110, Teagan Harzinski (1B) 4034, Shyanne Rudy (3B) 4000, Maddie Butler (C) 4120, Rylee Wiggins (RF) 3000, Taylor Simcox (DH) 3000, AJ Swatsworth (PH) 1000, Nora Young (PR) 0000, TOTALS 34 7 13 7.



Batting



2B: Joslynne Freyer, Teagan Harzinski, Abby Pentz, Mackenzie Wall

HR: Abby Pentz

TB: Maddie Butler 2, Joslynne Freyer 3, Teagan Harzinski 4, Abby Pentz 6, Logan Sheeder 3, Mackenzie Wall 2

RBI: Teagan Harzinski 4, Abby Pentz 2, Logan Sheeder

FC: Maddie Butler, Mackenzie Wall



Score by Inning



DCC 3 0 4 4 2 1 3

Curwensville 1 0 0 2 1 2 1



Pitching



DCC Madison Hoyt 7 IP, 13 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 11 K.



Curwensville Joslynne Freyer 7 IP, 12 H, 17 R, 8 ER, 6 BB, 3 K.



W – Madison Hoyt (2-0). L – Joslynne Freyer (7-3).