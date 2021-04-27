ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania will lose one of its seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, the Census Bureau has confirmed, setting up a high-stakes redistricting process as Democrats and Republicans battle to protect their incumbents. (Byline: Sarah Anne Hughes of Spotlight PA and Colin Deppen of Spotlight PA. Photo:The U.S. Census Bureau released the long-awaited state population totals Monday […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/pennsylvania-will-lose-a-u-s-house-seat-after-redistricting/