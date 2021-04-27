ADVERTISEMENT

CLARION CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists to use caution in work zone areas. Currently, crews are working on State Route 322 in Union and Rose Townships and Brookville and Corsica boroughs in Jefferson County. Work began on April 19 and will continue through the fall. Crews will be completing pipe cleaning, measurements, and […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/penndot-urges-motorists-to-use-caution-during-construction-season-upcoming-weekend-closure-on-state-route-322/