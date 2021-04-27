ADVERTISEMENT

WOODLAND – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update Monday on its Interstate 80 Woodland/Shawville Interchange project at mile marker 123.

Traffic will be diverted onto a temporary bridge spanning Route 970 starting Thursday, April 29, with the demolition of the existing westbound bridge to begin Monday, May 3.

Demolition of the existing westbound bridge will require the contractor to close Route 970 at the interchange and implement a 9.6-mile detour using Route 322 and Route 879.

The contractor will implement that detour at 6 p.m. Monday, May 3, and it will remain in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 5. Drivers familiar with the area may choose alternate routes.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Overall work on the project consists of replacing the bridges spanning Route 970, approach paving, reconstruction of the on/off ramps, drainage improvements, paving, guiderail installation, pavement marking and miscellaneous construction on Route 970.

Francis J. Palo Inc. of Clarion is the contractor on this $17.9 million job. Work is expected to continue through the 2021 and 2022 construction seasons with an anticipated completion date near the end of October 2022. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA Web site.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2. For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.