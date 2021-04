ADVERTISEMENT

Lois M. Smith, 80, of Allegany, NY, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 22, 2021 in Absolut Care of Allegany, NY. Born February 8, 1941, in Brockway, PA, she was the daughter of William John and Margaret Orlosky Lankard. A 1959 graduate of Brockway High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and […]

