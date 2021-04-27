ADVERTISEMENT

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Hundreds of cans of beer were scattered along the highway and in the North Fork Creek after a tractor-trailer rollover crash on Monday evening. (Photo by Anthony Thomas.) A Jefferson County 9-1-1 dispatcher told exploreJeffersonPA.com that the scene of the crash was cleared and both lanes of the interstate reopened around 9:38 p.m. The crash occurred […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/locals-fish-beer-out-of-creek-after-semi-truck-crashes-on-i-80-bridge/