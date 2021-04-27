ADVERTISEMENT

PORTAGE – The Clearfield Lady Bison picked up their second consecutive victory on the road in a make up game against the Portage Lady Mustangs by a 9-1 final score.



It was once again an early lead for Clearfield mixed with more great work in the circle from junior Emma Hipps that helped lead the team to victory once again on Monday evening.



Hipps went the distance and allowed just four hits and one run while striking out 14 Lady Mustangs. She is now up to 99 strikeouts so far this season and has just a 1.67 ERA in 46 innings of work.



Offensively, Clearfield was able to get a multi-hit game from Ruby Singleton who had three hits to her credit as the leadoff batter while knocking in two more and scoring a run. Emma Hipps also added two hits, three RBI’s, and a run scored to help her own cause.



Lauren Ressler, Olivia Bender, Alaina Fedder, Alexis Benton, Morgan Cheek, and Kylee Hertlein were each able to record one hit in the game to their credit.



Clearfield was also able to belt two home runs on the afternoon as Emma Hipps added her third of the season and Olivia Bender added her team leading fourth big fly of 2021 in the game.



After a scoreless first inning, the Lady Bison struck first in the top of the second as they scored three runs to put pressure on Portage to respond. Benton kicked off the rally for Clearfield with a one out single and eventually advanced to third on the two out double from Cheek which put two runners in scoring position with two outs.



Hertlein would replace Cheek on second as she smacked a second consecutive double for the Lady Bison which scored Benton and Cheek and made it a 2-0 game. Singleton was up next and continued the hit parade with a single that plated Hertlein and helped the visiting team extend their lead to 3-0.



Clearfield would add another run to make it 4-0 in the top of the third as Bender walked and stole second to put herself in scoring position, She then advanced 60 feet on the flyout from Fedder and scored on the sacrifice fly from Benton to extend the lead.



After a scoreless fourth inning from both teams, Bender helped the Lady Bison extend their lead with one swing of the bat in the fifth inning as she sent a solo blast over the center field fence to make it a 5-0 lead.



Portage would scored their lone run of the game in response in the home half of the inning as Sydney Castel belted a solo homer to center to chip away at the lead and make it a 5-1 advantage for the Lady Bison.



Clearfield would then explode for four runs in the top of the sixth to take full control of the game. Cheek started the rally by reaching on an error followed by Hertlein who took advantage of another Portage miscue to put two runners on with just one away.



Singleton then delivered again in the clutch by hitting a single to left which scored Cheek and helped Hertlein move up to second to make it 6-1. Hipps was due up next and smacked a three run home run to left to give Clearfield their biggest lead at 9-1.



It was enough offense for the day as Hipps struck out four batters between the next two innings to help Clearfield pick up their second consecutive victory.



The Lady Bison (6-3) will return to play on Tuesday, April 27 as they play host to Central. The game is scheduled to be played at 4:30 p.m. as Clearfield looks to go for the season sweep over the Lady Dragons.



CLEARFIELD – 9



Ruby Singleton (RF) 4132, Emma Hipps (P) 4123, Lauren Ressler (1B) 4010, Olivia Bender (C) 3211, Alaina Fedder (SS) 4010, Alexis Benton (CF) 3111, Samantha Campolong (PH) 1000, Alexis Bumbarger (3B) 3000, Anna Twigg (PR) 1000, Morgan Cheek (LF) 3210, Kylee Hertlein (2B) 3212, TOTALS 33 9 11 9.



Batting



2B: Kylee Hertlein, Morgan Cheek

HR: Olivia Bender, Emma Hipps

TB: Alexis Benton, Kylee Hertlein 2, Alaina Fedder, Lauren Ressler, Olivia Bender 4, Emma Hipps 5, Ruby Singleton 3, Morgan Cheek 2

RBI: Alexis Benton, Kylee Hertlein 2, Olivia Bender, Emma Hipps 3, Ruby Singleton 2

SB: Kylee Hertlein, Anna Twigg, Ruby Singleton 2

CS: Alaina Fedder



PORTAGE – 1



Makenna Redferm (CF), Lauren Shaffer (2B), Maddy Hudak (SS), Maryn Swank (P), Karli Karalfa (3B), Lindsey Sease (LF), Sydney Castel (C), Rachael Chobany (DH), Lexi Slanoc (RF), Justice Giordano (1B), TOTALS 21 1 4 1.



Batting



2B: Maddy Hudak

HR: Sydney Castel

TB: Sydney Castel 4, Maddy Hudak 2, Maryn Swank, Rachael Chobany

RBI: Sydney Castel

HBP: Maddy Hudak

SB: Maddy Hudak

CS: Maddy Hudak, Maryn Swank 2



Score by Inning



Clearfield 0 3 1 0 1 4 0

Portage 0 0 0 0 1 0 0



Pitching



Clearfield Emma Hipps 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 14 K.



Portage Maryn Swank 7 IP, 11 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 8 K.



W – Emma Hipps (5-3). L – Maryn Swank (0-1).